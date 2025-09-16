Daily Market Movement: Lucas GC Ltd (LGCL) Sees a -7.05% Decrease, Closing at $0.13

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Lucas GC Ltd (NASDAQ: LGCL) was $0.13 for the day, down -7.05% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.95 million shares were traded. LGCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1274.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LGCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 ’24 when HTL Lucky Holding Limited bought 795,633 shares for $1.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LGCL now has a Market Capitalization of 15682187 and an Enterprise Value of 47967396. As of this moment, Lucas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.045 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.313.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LGCL is 1.34, which has changed by -0.88803416 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LGCL has reached a high of $1.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -80.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -78.09%.

Shares Statistics:

LGCL traded an average of 2.19M shares per day over the past three months and 10966570 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.46M. Insiders hold about 86.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.17% stake in the company. Shares short for LGCL as of 1756425600 were 48699 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1753920000 on 179739. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 48699 and a Short% of Float of 0.1.