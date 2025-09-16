Daily Market Movement: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) Sees a -1.89% Decrease, Closing at $1.56

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) was $1.56 for the day, down -1.89% from the previous closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. MGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MGNX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.02 and its Current Ratio is at 5.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when HEIDEN WILLIAM K bought 50,500 shares for $1.52 per share. The transaction valued at 76,760 led to the insider holds 61,500 shares of the business.

HEIDEN WILLIAM K bought 49,500 shares of MGNX for $73,755 on Aug 20 ’25. The Director now owns 111,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.49 per share. On Feb 15 ’25, another insider, Smith Beth Ann, who serves as the VP, Controller & Treasurer of the company, sold 423 shares for $2.56 each. As a result, the insider received 1,083 and left with 9,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGNX now has a Market Capitalization of 98600888 and an Enterprise Value of 29621896. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.179 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.42.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MGNX is 1.62, which has changed by -0.53640413 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MGNX has reached a high of $5.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.97%.

Shares Statistics:

MGNX traded an average of 927.10K shares per day over the past three months and 1194690 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.06M. Insiders hold about 8.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.35% stake in the company. Shares short for MGNX as of 1756425600 were 3763348 with a Short Ratio of 4.06, compared to 1753920000 on 4044082. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3763348 and a Short% of Float of 7.32.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) is underway, with the input of 1.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.71 and -$1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.71. EPS for the following year is -$2.78, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$2.78 and -$2.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.18M to a low estimate of $15M. As of the current estimate, Macrogenics Inc’s year-ago sales were $110.71MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.89M. There is a high estimate of $61.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $128.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.96MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $214.39M and the low estimate is $11M.

