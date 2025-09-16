Daily Market Movement: Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP) Sees a 4.08% Increase, Closing at $24.73

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Rapport Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPP) was $24.73 for the day, up 4.08% from the previous closing price of $23.76. In other words, the price has increased by $4.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. RAPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RAPP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.75 and its Current Ratio is at 22.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 06, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Huber Reid M bought 20,400 shares for $24.48 per share. The transaction valued at 499,374 led to the insider holds 20,400 shares of the business.

PAUL STEVEN M bought 41,666 shares of RAPP for $1,027,111 on Sep 12 ’25. The Director now owns 41,666 shares after completing the transaction at $24.65 per share. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Young Wendy B., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $22.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 79,100 and bolstered with 9,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAPP now has a Market Capitalization of 1140381824 and an Enterprise Value of 654009536.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RAPP is 0.90, which has changed by 0.30089426 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RAPP has reached a high of $42.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.78%.

Shares Statistics:

RAPP traded an average of 570.75K shares per day over the past three months and 2754640 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.46M. Insiders hold about 52.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.77% stake in the company. Shares short for RAPP as of 1756425600 were 3146776 with a Short Ratio of 5.51, compared to 1753920000 on 3051967. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3146776 and a Short% of Float of 20.93.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 4.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.77 and -$3.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.98. EPS for the following year is -$3.7, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$3.3 and -$4.45.