Daily Market Movement: Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Closing at $1.2

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.07 million shares were traded. TNYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TNYA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

On November 30, 2023, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On June 15, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when Higa Tomohiro sold 2,962 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 3,711 led to the insider holds 95,338 shares of the business.

Tingley Whittemore sold 5,053 shares of TNYA for $6,331 on Aug 18 ’25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 172,803 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Ali Faraz, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 14,533 shares for $1.25 each. As a result, the insider received 18,210 and left with 302,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNYA now has a Market Capitalization of 195571200 and an Enterprise Value of 136114320.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TNYA is 3.08, which has changed by -0.42028987 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TNYA has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.54%.

Shares Statistics:

TNYA traded an average of 3.12M shares per day over the past three months and 3457450 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.66M. Insiders hold about 15.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.01% stake in the company. Shares short for TNYA as of 1756425600 were 13937149 with a Short Ratio of 4.47, compared to 1753920000 on 10608109. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13937149 and a Short% of Float of 23.49.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.73.