Daily Progress: Avantor Inc (AVTR) Gain 0.65%, Closing at $12.39

Nora Barnes

Updated on:

Business

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR) closed at $12.39 up 0.65% from its previous closing price of $12.31. In other words, the price has increased by $0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.85 million shares were traded. AVTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.445 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avantor Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 0.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

On April 29, 2025, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $14.

TD Cowen Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when SUMME GREGORY L bought 100,000 shares for $12.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,256,000 led to the insider holds 200,000 shares of the business.

Eck Steven W sold 3,476 shares of AVTR for $39,592 on Aug 05 ’25. The SVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 55,068 shares after completing the transaction at $11.39 per share. On Aug 05 ’25, another insider, Eck Steven W, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,476 shares for $11.39 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVTR now has a Market Capitalization of 8446746624 and an Enterprise Value of 12239741952. As of this moment, Avantor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.836 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.481.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVTR is 0.99, which has changed by -0.53889096 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVTR has reached a high of $27.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.84%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVTR has traded an average of 12.76M shares per day and 8686680 over the past ten days. A total of 681.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 663.23M. Insiders hold about 2.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.66% stake in the company. Shares short for AVTR as of 1756425600 were 30007577 with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 1753920000 on 40696580. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30007577 and a Short% of Float of 5.9899997.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Avantor Inc (AVTR) is currently being evaluated by a team of 18.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.65B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Avantor Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.71BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B. There is a high estimate of $1.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.68B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.78BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.87B and the low estimate is $6.66B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.