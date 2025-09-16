Daily Progress: Avantor Inc (AVTR) Gain 0.65%, Closing at $12.39

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR) closed at $12.39 up 0.65% from its previous closing price of $12.31. In other words, the price has increased by $0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.85 million shares were traded. AVTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.445 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avantor Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 0.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

On April 29, 2025, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $14.

TD Cowen Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when SUMME GREGORY L bought 100,000 shares for $12.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,256,000 led to the insider holds 200,000 shares of the business.

Eck Steven W sold 3,476 shares of AVTR for $39,592 on Aug 05 ’25. The SVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 55,068 shares after completing the transaction at $11.39 per share. On Aug 05 ’25, another insider, Eck Steven W, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,476 shares for $11.39 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVTR now has a Market Capitalization of 8446746624 and an Enterprise Value of 12239741952. As of this moment, Avantor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.836 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.481.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVTR is 0.99, which has changed by -0.53889096 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVTR has reached a high of $27.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.84%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVTR has traded an average of 12.76M shares per day and 8686680 over the past ten days. A total of 681.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 663.23M. Insiders hold about 2.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.66% stake in the company. Shares short for AVTR as of 1756425600 were 30007577 with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 1753920000 on 40696580. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30007577 and a Short% of Float of 5.9899997.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Avantor Inc (AVTR) is currently being evaluated by a team of 18.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.65B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Avantor Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.71BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B. There is a high estimate of $1.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.68B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.78BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.87B and the low estimate is $6.66B.