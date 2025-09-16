Daily Progress: Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) Drop -2.65%, Closing at $7.7

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) closed at $7.7 down -2.65% from its previous closing price of $7.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.11 million shares were traded. BCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.9371 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 104.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.22 and its Current Ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 29, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On February 25, 2025, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when HEGGIE THERESA sold 70,000 shares for $8.51 per share. The transaction valued at 595,868 led to the insider holds 65,352 shares of the business.

HEGGIE THERESA bought 70,000 shares of BCRX for $595,871 on Aug 13 ’25. On Dec 13 ’24, another insider, Hutson Nancy J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $7.54 each. As a result, the insider received 52,780 and left with 86,638 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1660474112 and an Enterprise Value of 2095266304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.758 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.812.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BCRX is 1.07, which has changed by -0.027777791 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BCRX has reached a high of $11.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.31%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BCRX has traded an average of 3.11M shares per day and 2628200 over the past ten days. A total of 209.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.70M. Insiders hold about 3.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.57% stake in the company. Shares short for BCRX as of 1756425600 were 27481907 with a Short Ratio of 8.84, compared to 1753920000 on 25882676. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27481907 and a Short% of Float of 13.139999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) is underway, with the input of 4.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $162.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $166.22M to a low estimate of $160.15M. As of the current estimate, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $117.08MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $154.51M. There is a high estimate of $162.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $147.98M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $631.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $620.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $626.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $450.71MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $662.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $702M and the low estimate is $616.17M.