Daily Progress: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) Drop -3.25%, Closing at $172.09

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) closed at $172.09 down -3.25% from its previous closing price of $177.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.74 million shares were traded. DHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $177.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $170.1601.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of D.R. Horton Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 9.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

On January 27, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $160 to $150.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on December 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $188 to $156.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when BUCHANAN MICHAEL R sold 1,000 shares for $180.74 per share. The transaction valued at 180,740 led to the insider holds 1,193 shares of the business.

Odom Aron M. sold 1,376 shares of DHI for $251,808 on Sep 05 ’25. The SVP, Controller and PAO now owns 6,457 shares after completing the transaction at $183.00 per share. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, Auld David V, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $182.21 each. As a result, the insider received 5,466,411 and left with 815,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHI now has a Market Capitalization of 53027295232 and an Enterprise Value of 56860577792. As of this moment, D.R.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.645 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.88.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DHI is 1.41, which has changed by -0.119068325 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DHI has reached a high of $199.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.17%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DHI has traded an average of 4.08M shares per day and 3517780 over the past ten days. A total of 298.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.17M. Insiders hold about 11.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.31% stake in the company. Shares short for DHI as of 1756425600 were 10780425 with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 1753920000 on 9573250. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10780425 and a Short% of Float of 4.7399998.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DHI is 1.60, from 1.5 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008433126. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93. The current Payout Ratio is 8.37% for DHI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-07. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-03-17 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.28, with high estimates of $2.47 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.06 and $11.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.81. EPS for the following year is $12.36, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $14.73 and $10.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.44B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.64B to a low estimate of $9.34B. As of the current estimate, D.R. Horton Inc’s year-ago sales were $10BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.19B. There is a high estimate of $7.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.36B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.8BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.23B and the low estimate is $32.4B.