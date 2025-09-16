Daily Progress: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) Drop -3.25%, Closing at $172.09

Nora Barnes

Updated on:

Business

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) closed at $172.09 down -3.25% from its previous closing price of $177.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.74 million shares were traded. DHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $177.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $170.1601.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of D.R. Horton Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 9.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

On January 27, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $160 to $150.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on December 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $188 to $156.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when BUCHANAN MICHAEL R sold 1,000 shares for $180.74 per share. The transaction valued at 180,740 led to the insider holds 1,193 shares of the business.

Odom Aron M. sold 1,376 shares of DHI for $251,808 on Sep 05 ’25. The SVP, Controller and PAO now owns 6,457 shares after completing the transaction at $183.00 per share. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, Auld David V, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $182.21 each. As a result, the insider received 5,466,411 and left with 815,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHI now has a Market Capitalization of 53027295232 and an Enterprise Value of 56860577792. As of this moment, D.R.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.645 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.88.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DHI is 1.41, which has changed by -0.119068325 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DHI has reached a high of $199.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.17%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DHI has traded an average of 4.08M shares per day and 3517780 over the past ten days. A total of 298.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.17M. Insiders hold about 11.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.31% stake in the company. Shares short for DHI as of 1756425600 were 10780425 with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 1753920000 on 9573250. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10780425 and a Short% of Float of 4.7399998.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DHI is 1.60, from 1.5 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008433126. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93. The current Payout Ratio is 8.37% for DHI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-07. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-03-17 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.28, with high estimates of $2.47 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.06 and $11.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.81. EPS for the following year is $12.36, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $14.73 and $10.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.44B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.64B to a low estimate of $9.34B. As of the current estimate, D.R. Horton Inc’s year-ago sales were $10BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.19B. There is a high estimate of $7.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.36B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.8BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.23B and the low estimate is $32.4B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.