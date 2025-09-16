Daily Progress: Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) Gain 1.32%, Closing at $13.79

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) closed at $13.79 up 1.32% from its previous closing price of $13.61. In other words, the price has increased by $1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.81 million shares were traded. MBLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.735.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mobileye Global Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.97 and its Current Ratio is at 6.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on July 25, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $20 from $22 previously.

On July 11, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $22.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 ’25 when INTEL CORP sold 63,731,985 shares for $16.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,022,662,551 led to the insider holds 50,000,000 shares of the business.

Ouriel Boaz sold 67,493 shares of MBLY for $1,085,956 on May 15 ’25. The EVP of EPG Software now owns 107,853 shares after completing the transaction at $16.09 per share. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Ouriel Boaz, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 67,493 shares for $16.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBLY now has a Market Capitalization of 11075466240 and an Enterprise Value of 9586944000. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.993 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.595.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MBLY is 0.50, which has changed by 0.16469598 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MBLY has reached a high of $22.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.17%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MBLY has traded an average of 6.58M shares per day and 4953900 over the past ten days. A total of 821.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.07M. Insiders hold about 80.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.88% stake in the company. Shares short for MBLY as of 1756425600 were 25130096 with a Short Ratio of 3.82, compared to 1753920000 on 25922939. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25130096 and a Short% of Float of 13.62.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 23.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $479.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $489.3M to a low estimate of $426.3M. As of the current estimate, Mobileye Global Inc’s year-ago sales were $486MFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $421.48M. There is a high estimate of $460M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $357.9M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.9B.