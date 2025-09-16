Daily Progress: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) Drop -4.20%, Closing at $4.79

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) closed at $4.79 down -4.20% from its previous closing price of $5.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.33 million shares were traded. VIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.755.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vir Biotechnology Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.01 and its Current Ratio is at 7.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on September 03, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On August 27, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $14.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 29, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when SATO VICKI L sold 22,000 shares for $4.99 per share. The transaction valued at 109,811 led to the insider holds 1,254,391 shares of the business.

SATO VICKI L sold 22,000 shares of VIR for $109,699 on Aug 01 ’25. The Director now owns 1,276,391 shares after completing the transaction at $4.99 per share. On Jul 15 ’25, another insider, Eisner Mark, who serves as the EVP and Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 6,796 shares for $5.47 each. As a result, the insider received 37,162 and left with 108,204 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIR now has a Market Capitalization of 694583552 and an Enterprise Value of 161620688. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.506 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.291.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VIR is 1.25, which has changed by -0.39596468 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VIR has reached a high of $14.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.91%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VIR has traded an average of 1.27M shares per day and 1240630 over the past ten days. A total of 138.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.59M. Insiders hold about 35.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.18% stake in the company. Shares short for VIR as of 1756425600 were 11924295 with a Short Ratio of 9.39, compared to 1753920000 on 11139128. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11924295 and a Short% of Float of 13.83.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) is currently in the spotlight, with 7.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.87 and -$3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.26. EPS for the following year is -$2.88, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$2.4 and -$3.54.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05M. There is a high estimate of $3.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500k.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.2MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.65M and the low estimate is $3M.