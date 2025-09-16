Deeper Dive: Understanding Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) closed at $62.54 in the last session, down -1.71% from day before closing price of $63.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.21 million shares were traded. CAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.67 and its Current Ratio is at 2.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Melius on July 14, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

On July 02, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $100.

Bernstein Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on April 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $115.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 ’25 when Costanza Kelly sold 2,799 shares for $75.16 per share. The transaction valued at 210,360 led to the insider holds 122,548 shares of the business.

Bertram Kenneth Robert sold 2,198 shares of CAVA for $165,192 on Jun 16 ’25. The CLO & Secretary now owns 58,533 shares after completing the transaction at $75.16 per share. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, Phillips Adam David, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 739 shares for $75.16 each. As a result, the insider received 55,540 and left with 11,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 7378156544 and an Enterprise Value of 7299835392. As of this moment, Cava’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 90.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.736 whereas that against EBITDA is 57.978.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAVA is 2.62, which has changed by -0.48934436 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAVA has reached a high of $172.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.79%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAVA traded on average about 4.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3721670 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 115.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.16M. Insiders hold about 14.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.91% stake in the company. Shares short for CAVA as of 1756425600 were 11738397 with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 1753920000 on 12657739. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11738397 and a Short% of Float of 10.73.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Cava Group Inc (CAVA) involves the perspectives of 9.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $293.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $299.24M to a low estimate of $289.07M. As of the current estimate, Cava Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $243.82MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $275.6M. There is a high estimate of $283.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $271M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $963.71MBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.41B.