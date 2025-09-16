Deeper Dive: Understanding Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) Through its Various Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) closed at $0.37 in the last session, up 2.17% from day before closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has increased by $2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.5 million shares were traded. MBRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3725 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MBRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 ’25 when Foster Jonathan P. bought 270,270 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 287,587 shares of the business.

KLEMP WALTER V bought 675,675 shares of MBRX for $250,000 on Jun 23 ’25. The CEO and President now owns 743,607 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBRX now has a Market Capitalization of 11257380 and an Enterprise Value of 4120368.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MBRX is 1.52, which has changed by -0.84102565 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MBRX has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -65.75%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MBRX traded on average about 6.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2901580 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 30.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.64M. Insiders hold about 8.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.43% stake in the company. Shares short for MBRX as of 1756425600 were 2764990 with a Short Ratio of 0.42, compared to 1753920000 on 4062686. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2764990 and a Short% of Float of 9.16.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) is currently drawing attention from 3.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.28 and -$5.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.28. EPS for the following year is -$4.85, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$4.85 and -$4.85.