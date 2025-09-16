Deeper Dive: Understanding PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) Through its Various Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of PotlatchDeltic Corp (NASDAQ: PCH) closed at $40.51 in the last session, down -2.01% from day before closing price of $41.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. PCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

On December 23, 2024, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $45.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on December 06, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 ’25 when WASECHEK WAYNE sold 1,293 shares for $44.82 per share. The transaction valued at 57,952 led to the insider holds 27,701 shares of the business.

Tyler Michele sold 3,170 shares of PCH for $141,762 on Feb 10 ’25. The VP, General Counsel & Corp Sec now owns 39,446 shares after completing the transaction at $44.72 per share. On Feb 10 ’25, another insider, Torma Anna E., who serves as the VP, Public Affairs / CSO of the company, sold 1,854 shares for $44.69 each. As a result, the insider received 82,855 and left with 26,347 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCH now has a Market Capitalization of 3130855680 and an Enterprise Value of 4092090880. As of this moment, PotlatchDeltic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 76.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.873 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.775.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCH is 1.13, which has changed by -0.11838955 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCH has reached a high of $48.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.67%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCH traded on average about 544.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 432410 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 77.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.07M. Insiders hold about 1.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.71% stake in the company. Shares short for PCH as of 1756425600 were 1136137 with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 1753920000 on 1320096. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1136137 and a Short% of Float of 2.12.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PCH is 1.35, which was 1.8 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04402054. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.72. The current Payout Ratio is 652.88% for PCH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2008-12-17 when the company split stock in a 1000000:855278 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.0 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $309.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $323M to a low estimate of $298M. As of the current estimate, PotlatchDeltic Corp’s year-ago sales were $255.13MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $247.05M. There is a high estimate of $264.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $206.1M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.02B.

