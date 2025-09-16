Deeper Dive: Understanding Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Smurfit WestRock plc (NYSE: SW) closed at $44.47 in the last session, up 0.45% from day before closing price of $44.27. In other words, the price has increased by $0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.88 million shares were traded. SW stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.405.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 1.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On June 16, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $55.

On January 21, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.Truist initiated its Buy rating on January 21, 2025, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 06 ’25 when Finan Irial bought 15,180 shares for $39.21 per share. The transaction valued at 595,182 led to the insider holds 54,893 shares of the business.

Henao Alvaro sold 4,000 shares of SW for $215,604 on Feb 24 ’25. The insider now owns 44,361 shares after completing the transaction at $53.90 per share. On Feb 24 ’25, another insider, Henao Alvaro, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $53.90 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SW now has a Market Capitalization of 23218898944 and an Enterprise Value of 36765982720. As of this moment, Smurfit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.193 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.497.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SW is 1.07, which has changed by -0.06042677 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SW has reached a high of $56.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.07%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SW traded on average about 3.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3431470 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 522.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 519.52M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.43% stake in the company. Shares short for SW as of 1756425600 were 19163219 with a Short Ratio of 4.83, compared to 1753920000 on 19011301. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19163219 and a Short% of Float of 4.34.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SW is 1.59, which was 1.467 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.033137564. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.44.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 5.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.19 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.81. EPS for the following year is $3.63, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $4.19 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.89B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.25B to a low estimate of $7.67B. As of the current estimate, Smurfit WestRock plc’s year-ago sales were $7.67BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.79B. There is a high estimate of $7.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.58B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.11BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.59B and the low estimate is $30.78B.