Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 56.96, Down -0.63

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Embraer S.A. ADR’s stock clocked out at $56.96, down -0.63% from its previous closing price of $57.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. ERJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ERJ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

On June 04, 2025, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $57.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERJ now has a Market Capitalization of 10446008320 and an Enterprise Value of 49101996032. As of this moment, Embraer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.234 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ERJ is 1.82, which has changed by 0.6214062 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ERJ has reached a high of $62.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.03%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ERJ traded 2.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1479920 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.39M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.43% stake in the company. Shares short for ERJ as of 1756425600 were 3551849 with a Short Ratio of 1.74, compared to 1753920000 on 7165133. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3551849 and a Short% of Float of 2.15.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.07, ERJ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.05. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0012212143. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.68.

Earnings Estimates

Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 2.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $2.53, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.96B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $1.87B. As of the current estimate, Embraer S.A. ADR’s year-ago sales were $1.69BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.58B. There is a high estimate of $2.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.43B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.07BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9B and the low estimate is $7.47B.