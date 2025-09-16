Financial Analysis: Cerus Corp (CERS)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Cerus Corp’s stock clocked out at $1.2, down -2.44% from its previous closing price of $1.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. CERS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CERS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.35 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 12, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on January 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 ’25 when Gregory Dean A. bought 25,000 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 31,250 led to the insider holds 86,725 shares of the business.

Jensen Chrystal sold 30,075 shares of CERS for $43,609 on Mar 14 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 783,294 shares after completing the transaction at $1.45 per share. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, Jensen Chrystal, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 18,949 shares for $1.45 each. As a result, the insider received 27,476 and left with 813,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CERS now has a Market Capitalization of 235789216 and an Enterprise Value of 251653552. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.307 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.454.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CERS is 1.66, which has changed by -0.39086294 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CERS has reached a high of $2.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.03%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CERS traded 1.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1252380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 191.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.15M. Insiders hold about 6.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.39% stake in the company. Shares short for CERS as of 1756425600 were 6904159 with a Short Ratio of 6.12, compared to 1753920000 on 7006354. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6904159 and a Short% of Float of 4.71.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 2.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Cerus Corp (CERS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.0 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $55.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $58.05M to a low estimate of $50.1M. As of the current estimate, Cerus Corp’s year-ago sales were $46.02MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.89M. There is a high estimate of $62.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $54.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $228.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $218.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.27MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $241.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $252.4M and the low estimate is $225M.