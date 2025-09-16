Financial Analysis: Etoro Group Ltd (ETOR)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Etoro Group Ltd’s stock clocked out at $43.35, down -1.79% from its previous closing price of $44.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. ETOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ETOR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.45 and its Current Ratio is at 4.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 09, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On June 09, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.

On June 09, 2025, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $70.Susquehanna initiated its Neutral rating on June 09, 2025, with a $70 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETOR now has a Market Capitalization of 3628568320 and an Enterprise Value of 2543285504. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.194.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETOR has reached a high of $79.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.57%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ETOR traded 1.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1031930 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.53M. Insiders hold about 53.97% of the company's shares, while institutions hold 19.74% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $216.54M. There is a high estimate of $226.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194.8M.

Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $914.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $970.8M and the low estimate is $810.8M.