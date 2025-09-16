Financial Analysis: Immunic Inc (IMUX)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Immunic Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.77, down -2.66% from its previous closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.82 million shares were traded. IMUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.827 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.752.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IMUX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.19 and its Current Ratio is at 2.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On November 25, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Nash Duane bought 20,000 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 16,694 led to the insider holds 36,032 shares of the business.

Tardio Jason bought 12,512 shares of IMUX for $9,884 on Jun 05 ’25. The President and COO now owns 12,512 shares after completing the transaction at $0.79 per share. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, Vitt Daniel, who serves as the CEO and Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $0.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,550 and bolstered with 29,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMUX now has a Market Capitalization of 78358408 and an Enterprise Value of 21945636.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMUX is 1.55, which has changed by -0.51987576 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMUX has reached a high of $2.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.57%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IMUX traded 1.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1615330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.57M. Insiders hold about 3.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.62% stake in the company. Shares short for IMUX as of 1756425600 were 9833808 with a Short Ratio of 7.17, compared to 1753920000 on 9783401. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9833808 and a Short% of Float of 10.15.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Immunic Inc (IMUX) involves the perspectives of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$1.01.