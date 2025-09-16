Financial Analysis: Nkarta Inc (NKTX)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. NKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.005 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9199.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NKTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.67 and its Current Ratio is at 15.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

On October 09, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on August 14, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 18 ’25 when HASTINGS PAUL J sold 1,790 shares for $1.79 per share. The transaction valued at 3,204 led to the insider holds 320,069 shares of the business.

Shook David sold 8,638 shares of NKTX for $19,004 on Jan 15 ’25. The insider now owns 190,955 shares after completing the transaction at $2.20 per share. On Jan 15 ’25, another insider, Levin Alyssa, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,838 shares for $2.20 each. As a result, the insider received 12,844 and left with 102,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 139918256 and an Enterprise Value of -71226712.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NKTX is 0.87, which has changed by -0.6345084 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NKTX has reached a high of $5.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.53%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NKTX traded 540.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 568680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.12M. Insiders hold about 25.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NKTX as of 1756425600 were 8774845 with a Short Ratio of 16.24, compared to 1753920000 on 8079122. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8774845 and a Short% of Float of 16.360001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Nkarta Inc (NKTX) is currently drawing attention from 3.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.36. EPS for the following year is -$1.39, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$1.63.