Financial Analysis: Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Kevin Freeman

Updated on:

Technology

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s stock clocked out at $0.97, up 2.66% from its previous closing price of $0.94. In other words, the price has increased by $2.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.47 million shares were traded. PSNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9779 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9411.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PSNY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On December 05, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSNY now has a Market Capitalization of 2004007040 and an Enterprise Value of 6979250176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.109.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSNY is 1.41, which has changed by -0.43391812 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSNY has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.17%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PSNY traded 4.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6396600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.06B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.41% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNY as of 1756425600 were 35851627 with a Short Ratio of 8.31, compared to 1753920000 on 42598834.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) is the result of assessments by 1 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $905.7M. There is a high estimate of $905.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $905.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.65B and the low estimate is $4.28B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.