Financial Analysis: Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s stock clocked out at $0.97, up 2.66% from its previous closing price of $0.94. In other words, the price has increased by $2.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.47 million shares were traded. PSNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9779 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9411.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PSNY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On December 05, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSNY now has a Market Capitalization of 2004007040 and an Enterprise Value of 6979250176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.109.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSNY is 1.41, which has changed by -0.43391812 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSNY has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.17%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PSNY traded 4.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6396600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.06B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.41% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNY as of 1756425600 were 35851627 with a Short Ratio of 8.31, compared to 1753920000 on 42598834.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) is the result of assessments by 1 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $905.7M. There is a high estimate of $905.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $905.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.65B and the low estimate is $4.28B.