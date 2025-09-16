Financial Fitness Check: Examining AEye Inc (LIDR)’s Key Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR) closed at $2.7 up 1.12% from its previous closing price of $2.67. In other words, the price has increased by $1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.4 million shares were traded. LIDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7391 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AEye Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on September 08, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On November 11, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On October 25, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on October 25, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Dussan Luis sold 33,616 shares for $2.68 per share. The transaction valued at 90,047 led to the insider holds 166,132 shares of the business.

Dussan Luis sold 184 shares of LIDR for $552 on Sep 09 ’25. The Director now owns 199,748 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, Dussan Luis, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $2.92 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIDR now has a Market Capitalization of 107846368 and an Enterprise Value of 91393424. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 449.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 387.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.806.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LIDR is 2.99, which has changed by 1.2131147 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LIDR has reached a high of $6.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.67%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LIDR has traded an average of 19.06M shares per day and 3391610 over the past ten days. A total of 39.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.50M. Insiders hold about 8.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.96% stake in the company. Shares short for LIDR as of 1756425600 were 3344790 with a Short Ratio of 0.18, compared to 1753920000 on 3982536. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3344790 and a Short% of Float of 8.59.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $80k. There is a high estimate of $85k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75k.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.93M and the low estimate is $5.75M.