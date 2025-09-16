Financial Fitness Check: Examining Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT)’s Key Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) closed at $0.42 down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. APLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.432 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4013.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Applied Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

On December 02, 2024, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $2.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 29, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 ’25 when Perfetti Riccardo sold 10,366 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 4,561 led to the insider holds 890,409 shares of the business.

Funtleyder Leslie D. sold 14,502 shares of APLT for $6,381 on Mar 04 ’25. The insider now owns 390,459 shares after completing the transaction at $0.44 per share. On Mar 04 ’25, another insider, Chinoporos Constantine, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 447 shares for $0.44 each. As a result, the insider received 197 and left with 271,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLT now has a Market Capitalization of 59908992 and an Enterprise Value of 32090044. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 499.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 265.207 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.288.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APLT is 2.04, which has changed by -0.91053766 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APLT has reached a high of $10.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.47%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APLT has traded an average of 1.51M shares per day and 831170 over the past ten days. A total of 141.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.42M. Insiders hold about 12.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.16% stake in the company. Shares short for APLT as of 1756425600 were 8685946 with a Short Ratio of 5.77, compared to 1753920000 on 9781001. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8685946 and a Short% of Float of 6.0700003.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) is currently in progress, with 3.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.66.