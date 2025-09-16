Financial Fitness Check: Examining ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) closed at $9.96 down -0.70% from its previous closing price of $10.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.8 million shares were traded. SPRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.98 and its Current Ratio is at 6.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on September 04, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On March 07, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $30.

On February 10, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on February 10, 2025, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when Lowenthal Richard E sold 50,000 shares for $14.49 per share. The transaction valued at 724,345 led to the insider holds 1,196,494 shares of the business.

Scott Kathleen D. sold 12,500 shares of SPRY for $187,500 on Aug 21 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 10,042 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Aug 20 ’25, another insider, Tanimoto Sarina, who serves as the CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of the company, sold 37,656 shares for $14.09 each. As a result, the insider received 530,626 and left with 1,247,447 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPRY now has a Market Capitalization of 991228096 and an Enterprise Value of 817800320. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.924.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPRY is 0.86, which has changed by -0.2367816 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPRY has reached a high of $18.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.31%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPRY has traded an average of 2.06M shares per day and 3585210 over the past ten days. A total of 98.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.37M. Insiders hold about 40.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.82% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRY as of 1756425600 were 21041326 with a Short Ratio of 10.21, compared to 1753920000 on 15339705. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21041326 and a Short% of Float of 34.69.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 5.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.6 and -$1.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$1.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $28.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $32.49M to a low estimate of $25.6M. As of the current estimate, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.07MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.64M. There is a high estimate of $38.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $89.15MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $262.4M and the low estimate is $117.6M.