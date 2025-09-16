Financial Fitness Check: Examining RH (RH)’s Key Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, RH (NYSE: RH) closed at $222.83 up 2.39% from its previous closing price of $217.62. In other words, the price has increased by $2.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.99 million shares were traded. RH stock price reached its highest trading level at $226.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $215.675.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of RH’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.21 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23.

On June 24, 2025, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $179.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $280 to $255.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 ’25 when Chaya Eri sold 25,000 shares for $450.45 per share. The transaction valued at 11,261,168 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hargarten Christina sold 5,280 shares of RH for $2,361,232 on Jan 17 ’25. The CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 484 shares after completing the transaction at $447.20 per share. On Jan 17 ’25, another insider, Lee Edward T, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 600 shares for $446.73 each. As a result, the insider received 268,037 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RH now has a Market Capitalization of 4174140672 and an Enterprise Value of 8054259712. As of this moment, RH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.413 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.019.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RH is 2.26, which has changed by -0.32628876 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RH has reached a high of $457.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $123.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.96%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RH has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 1529330 over the past ten days. A total of 18.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.27M. Insiders hold about 18.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.54% stake in the company. Shares short for RH as of 1756425600 were 2991733 with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 1753920000 on 3477837. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2991733 and a Short% of Float of 21.040001999999998.

Earnings Estimates

RH (RH) is currently under the scrutiny of 18.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.79, with high estimates of $4.6 and low estimates of $3.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.69 and $7.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.01. EPS for the following year is $12.85, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $16.04 and $9.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $884.68M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $901.02M to a low estimate of $876.67M. As of the current estimate, RH’s year-ago sales were $811.73MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $897.75M. There is a high estimate of $916M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $882.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.96B and the low estimate is $3.79B.