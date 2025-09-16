Financial Fitness Check: Examining Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Virtu Financial Inc (NYSE: VIRT) closed at $36.23 down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $36.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. VIRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Virtu Financial Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 0.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

On April 08, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $26.

On November 28, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 28, 2023, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 07 ’25 when Fairclough Brett sold 90,701 shares for $42.40 per share. The transaction valued at 3,846,049 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Fairclough Brett bought 90,701 shares of VIRT for $3,846,047 on Aug 07 ’25. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, Douglas Cifu, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 788,061 shares for $43.37 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIRT now has a Market Capitalization of 7715395584 and an Enterprise Value of -4730607616. As of this moment, Virtu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.807.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VIRT is 0.64, which has changed by 0.11959207 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VIRT has reached a high of $45.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.09%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VIRT has traded an average of 925.73K shares per day and 1354820 over the past ten days. A total of 84.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.82M. Insiders hold about 5.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.06% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRT as of 1756425600 were 2804782 with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 1753920000 on 2560517. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2804782 and a Short% of Float of 3.53.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VIRT is 0.96, from 0.96 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.026208024. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.88.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) is currently attracting attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.65 and $4.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.86. EPS for the following year is $4.46, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $5.46 and $3.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $422.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $457.6M to a low estimate of $393.03M. As of the current estimate, Virtu Financial Inc’s year-ago sales were $388.03MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $454.88M. There is a high estimate of $467.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $441M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.57B.