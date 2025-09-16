Financial Health Check: Examining Bollinger Innovations Inc (BINI)’s Key Ratios

Kiel Thompson

Updated on:

Business

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Bollinger Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: BINI) closed the day trading at $0.08 up 9.26% from the previous closing price of $0.07. In other words, the price has increased by $9.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 154.31 million shares were traded. BINI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0858 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.064.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BINI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.08 and its Current Ratio is at 0.23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when PUCKETT KENT sold 21,000 shares for $5.92 per share. The transaction valued at 124,261 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

HRT FINANCIAL LP bought 546,706 shares of BINI for $43,736 on Apr 03 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 665,392 shares after completing the transaction at $0.08 per share. On Apr 04 ’25, another insider, HRT FINANCIAL LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,012,436 shares for $0.08 each. As a result, the insider received 160,995 and left with 1,347,044 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BINI now has a Market Capitalization of 2315101 and an Enterprise Value of 36785508. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.938 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.163.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BINI is 2.01, which has changed by -1.0 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BINI has reached a high of $2729999872.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -99.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -100.00%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BINI traded about 12.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BINI traded about 46113630 shares per day. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.03% stake in the company. Shares short for BINI as of 1756425600 were 3488487 with a Short Ratio of 0.28, compared to 1753920000 on 83565. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3488487 and a Short% of Float of 11.3800004.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.