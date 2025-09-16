Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Bollinger Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: BINI) closed the day trading at $0.08 up 9.26% from the previous closing price of $0.07. In other words, the price has increased by $9.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 154.31 million shares were traded. BINI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0858 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.064.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BINI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.08 and its Current Ratio is at 0.23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when PUCKETT KENT sold 21,000 shares for $5.92 per share. The transaction valued at 124,261 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

HRT FINANCIAL LP bought 546,706 shares of BINI for $43,736 on Apr 03 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 665,392 shares after completing the transaction at $0.08 per share. On Apr 04 ’25, another insider, HRT FINANCIAL LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,012,436 shares for $0.08 each. As a result, the insider received 160,995 and left with 1,347,044 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BINI now has a Market Capitalization of 2315101 and an Enterprise Value of 36785508. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.938 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.163.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BINI is 2.01, which has changed by -1.0 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BINI has reached a high of $2729999872.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -99.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -100.00%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BINI traded about 12.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BINI traded about 46113630 shares per day. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.03% stake in the company. Shares short for BINI as of 1756425600 were 3488487 with a Short Ratio of 0.28, compared to 1753920000 on 83565. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3488487 and a Short% of Float of 11.3800004.