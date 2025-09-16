Financial Health Check: Examining Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)’s Key Ratios

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) closed the day trading at $2.28 down -4.20% from the previous closing price of $2.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.62 million shares were traded. INO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4193 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.66 and its Current Ratio is at 1.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 09, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On May 14, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on January 25, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INO now has a Market Capitalization of 126479576 and an Enterprise Value of 84274032. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 673.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 462.188 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.894.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INO is 1.66, which has changed by -0.6637168 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INO has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.71%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INO traded about 2.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INO traded about 2090840 shares per day. A total of 53.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.72M. Insiders hold about 0.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.15% stake in the company. Shares short for INO as of 1756425600 were 6594846 with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 1753920000 on 5096499. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6594846 and a Short% of Float of 12.47.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.88 and -$2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.05. EPS for the following year is -$1.7, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$1.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.33k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.76kBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.5M and the low estimate is $1.05M.