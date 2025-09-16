Financial Health Check: Examining Liveperson Inc (LPSN)’s Key Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) closed the day trading at $0.88 down -0.87% from the previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.02 million shares were traded. LPSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.906 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8474.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LPSN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64.

On February 29, 2024, ROTH MKM Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $2.

ROTH MKM Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when Vector Capital Management, L.P sold 955,412 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 947,578 led to the insider holds 9,237,053 shares of the business.

Vector Capital Management, L.P sold 706,991 shares of LPSN for $721,343 on Aug 12 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 10,192,465 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, Vector Capital Management, L.P, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 252,776 shares for $0.98 each. As a result, the insider received 247,063 and left with 8,984,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPSN now has a Market Capitalization of 82811704 and an Enterprise Value of 461155200. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.697 whereas that against EBITDA is -43.53.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LPSN is 1.46, which has changed by -0.14563107 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LPSN has reached a high of $2.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.98%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LPSN traded about 3.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LPSN traded about 1492370 shares per day. A total of 96.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.30M. Insiders hold about 12.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.58% stake in the company. Shares short for LPSN as of 1756425600 were 7944425 with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 1753920000 on 11555706. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7944425 and a Short% of Float of 9.7399995.

Earnings Estimates

Liveperson Inc (LPSN) is currently under the scrutiny of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $57.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.49M to a low estimate of $56.84M. As of the current estimate, Liveperson Inc’s year-ago sales were $74.24MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.47M. There is a high estimate of $56.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.22M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $237.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $235.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $235.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $312.47MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $216.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $232.74M and the low estimate is $206.9M.