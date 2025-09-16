Financial Health Check: Examining Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL)’s Key Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) closed the day trading at $1.45 down -2.68% from the previous closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. ZNTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZNTL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.99 and its Current Ratio is at 7.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

On June 20, 2024, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 30 ’25 when Myers Scott Dunseth bought 21,000 shares for $1.40 per share. The transaction valued at 29,373 led to the insider holds 281,192 shares of the business.

Bruns Ingmar bought 20,000 shares of ZNTL for $45,656 on Feb 06 ’25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 36,629 shares after completing the transaction at $2.28 per share. On Feb 11 ’25, another insider, Cam Gallagher, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 687 shares for $2.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZNTL now has a Market Capitalization of 104596488 and an Enterprise Value of -157517600. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -5.863 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.925.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZNTL is 1.79, which has changed by -0.64634144 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $5.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.26%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZNTL traded about 924.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZNTL traded about 615420 shares per day. A total of 72.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.17M. Insiders hold about 19.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ZNTL as of 1756425600 were 4484034 with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 1753920000 on 4708124. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4484034 and a Short% of Float of 7.76.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) is currently in progress, with 7.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.48 and -$2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.96. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$2.28.