Financial Health Report: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) closed the day trading at $5.72 down -10.96% from the previous closing price of $6.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.22 million shares were traded. ABEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.675.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABEO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.65 and its Current Ratio is at 6.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

On March 05, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.

On July 03, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 03, 2024, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when Crombez Eric sold 4,718 shares for $6.93 per share. The transaction valued at 32,683 led to the insider holds 42,427 shares of the business.

Vazzano Joseph Walter sold 15,000 shares of ABEO for $110,358 on Aug 15 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 462,666 shares after completing the transaction at $7.36 per share. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, Vazzano Joseph Walter, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $7.36 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABEO now has a Market Capitalization of 329721056 and an Enterprise Value of 92127632. As of this moment, Abeona’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 204.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 733.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 230.319 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.272.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABEO is 1.46, which has changed by 0.049450517 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABEO has reached a high of $7.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.34%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABEO traded about 827.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABEO traded about 830760 shares per day. A total of 51.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.61M. Insiders hold about 11.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.24% stake in the company. Shares short for ABEO as of 1756425600 were 9031097 with a Short Ratio of 10.91, compared to 1753920000 on 8416383. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9031097 and a Short% of Float of 18.85.