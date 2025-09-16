Financial Health Report: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) closed the day trading at $24.39 down -1.85% from the previous closing price of $24.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.17 million shares were traded. APLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.015 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.465.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APLS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 698.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.16 and its Current Ratio is at 3.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.96.

On May 09, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $23.

On April 29, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $44.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on April 29, 2025, with a $44 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Chopas James George bought 189 shares for $24.19 per share.

Watson David O. sold 20,000 shares of APLS for $523,400 on Sep 10 ’25. The General Counsel now owns 50,136 shares after completing the transaction at $26.17 per share. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, THE DAVID O WATSON IRREV TR OF, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $26.17 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLS now has a Market Capitalization of 3138309888 and an Enterprise Value of 3175195904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.208 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.866.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APLS is 0.71, which has changed by -0.31353784 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $38.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.10%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APLS traded about 2.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APLS traded about 2274120 shares per day. A total of 126.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.33M. Insiders hold about 17.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.11% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of 1756425600 were 20539985 with a Short Ratio of 8.84, compared to 1753920000 on 22092024. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20539985 and a Short% of Float of 21.42.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) reflects the collective analysis of 13.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and -$2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $0.49 and -$2.24.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $372.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $504.68M to a low estimate of $178M. As of the current estimate, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $196.83MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $212.47M. There is a high estimate of $283M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $705.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $931.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $781.37MBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $906.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $757.8M.