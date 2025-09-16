Financial Health Report: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) closed the day trading at $3.17 up 1.93% from the previous closing price of $3.11. In other words, the price has increased by $1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.16 million shares were traded. BTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BTAI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 21, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4 from $9 previously.

On August 15, 2023, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’24 when O’Neill Vincent sold 165 shares for $0.35 per share. The transaction valued at 58 led to the insider holds 19,957 shares of the business.

Mehta Vimal sold 3,117 shares of BTAI for $1,131 on Dec 16 ’24. The CEO and President now owns 59,605 shares after completing the transaction at $0.36 per share. On Dec 16 ’24, another insider, Steinhart Richard I, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 577 shares for $0.36 each. As a result, the insider received 207 and left with 20,932 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTAI now has a Market Capitalization of 50748848 and an Enterprise Value of 137650880. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 53.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 158.584 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.761.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTAI is 0.24, which has changed by -0.6855159 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTAI has reached a high of $13.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.66%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BTAI traded about 9.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BTAI traded about 2706720 shares per day. A total of 14.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.99M. Insiders hold about 3.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.28% stake in the company. Shares short for BTAI as of 1756425600 were 4045812 with a Short Ratio of 0.42, compared to 1753920000 on 265503. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4045812 and a Short% of Float of 26.11.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 3.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.67 and -$8.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.43. EPS for the following year is -$3.55, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$2.07 and -$7.52.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $197.5k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $300k to a low estimate of $140k. As of the current estimate, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $214kFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $270k. There is a high estimate of $400k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $900k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $638k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $722.79k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.27MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.08M and the low estimate is $700k.