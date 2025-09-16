Financial Health Report: Celcuity Inc (CELC)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) closed the day trading at $55.07 up 0.29% from the previous closing price of $54.91. In other words, the price has increased by $0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.52 million shares were traded. CELC stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.815 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.2115.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CELC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.58 and its Current Ratio is at 4.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.24.

On July 22, 2024, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $29.

On February 22, 2024, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on February 22, 2024, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP bought 170,100 shares for $56.27 per share. The transaction valued at 9,571,319 led to the insider holds 7,211,484 shares of the business.

Dalvey David sold 100,000 shares of CELC for $4,397,603 on Jul 28 ’25. The Director now owns 125,000 shares after completing the transaction at $43.98 per share. On Jul 28 ’25, another insider, Dalvey David, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,325 shares for $45.12 each. As a result, the insider received 420,767 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELC now has a Market Capitalization of 2336438272 and an Enterprise Value of 2267468032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CELC is 0.73, which has changed by 2.676235 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CELC has reached a high of $63.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 201.14%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CELC traded about 1.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CELC traded about 845290 shares per day. A total of 38.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.27M. Insiders hold about 21.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CELC as of 1756425600 were 5620386 with a Short Ratio of 4.46, compared to 1753920000 on 3088150. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5620386 and a Short% of Float of 14.879999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.03, with high estimates of -$1.02 and low estimates of -$1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.72 and -$3.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.77. EPS for the following year is -$4.2, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$3.97 and -$4.43.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.1M and the low estimate is $17.4M.