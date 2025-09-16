Financial Health Report: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) closed the day trading at $10.27 up 2.60% from the previous closing price of $10.01. In other words, the price has increased by $2.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.3 million shares were traded. DNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DNA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.41 and its Current Ratio is at 5.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Raymond James Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on November 14, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.50 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when HENRY CHRISTIAN O sold 10,000 shares for $11.06 per share. The transaction valued at 110,600 led to the insider holds 24,310 shares of the business.

HENRY CHRISTIAN O sold 10,000 shares of DNA for $109,200 on Sep 08 ’25. The Director now owns 34,310 shares after completing the transaction at $10.92 per share. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, Che Austin, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,200 shares for $10.78 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNA now has a Market Capitalization of 607981952 and an Enterprise Value of 524354176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.272 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.272.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DNA is 1.49, which has changed by 0.5080763 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $16.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.40%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DNA traded about 1.67M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DNA traded about 1665390 shares per day. A total of 43.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.53M. Insiders hold about 27.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.35% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of 1756425600 were 6710084 with a Short Ratio of 4.02, compared to 1753920000 on 8249814. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6710084 and a Short% of Float of 14.63.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) reflects the combined expertise of 3.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.27, with high estimates of -$1.17 and low estimates of -$1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.16 and -$5.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.25. EPS for the following year is -$4.35, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$3.51 and -$4.85.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $38.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40M to a low estimate of $37.5M. As of the current estimate, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $89.05MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.19M. There is a high estimate of $43.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.08M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $181M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $177.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $227.04MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $202.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $210M and the low estimate is $194.9M.