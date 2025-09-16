Financial Metrics Check: 89bio Inc (ETNB)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, 89bio Inc’s stock clocked out at $8.02, down -0.62% from its previous closing price of $8.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. ETNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.185 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.835.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ETNB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.19 and its Current Ratio is at 15.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On March 14, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.

On March 13, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on March 13, 2025, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 ’25 when Le-Nguyen Quoc sold 10,461 shares for $11.02 per share. The transaction valued at 115,280 led to the insider holds 309,364 shares of the business.

QUOC LE-NGUYEN bought 10,461 shares of ETNB for $115,233 on Jul 15 ’25. On Apr 15 ’25, another insider, Le-Nguyen Quoc, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 15,329 shares for $5.95 each. As a result, the insider received 91,208 and left with 328,323 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETNB now has a Market Capitalization of 1196848640 and an Enterprise Value of 665887168.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ETNB is 1.15, which has changed by -0.03952098 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has reached a high of $11.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.09%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ETNB traded 1.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1248330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.86M. Insiders hold about 1.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.29% stake in the company. Shares short for ETNB as of 1756425600 were 16382075 with a Short Ratio of 10.40, compared to 1753920000 on 15786388. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16382075 and a Short% of Float of 15.28.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of 89bio Inc (ETNB) is currently attracting attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.01 and -$2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.19. EPS for the following year is -$2.25, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$1.63 and -$2.65.