Financial Metrics Check: Angi Inc (ANGI)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Kiel Thompson

Updated on:

Companies

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Angi Inc’s stock clocked out at $17.36, up 1.28% from its previous closing price of $17.14. In other words, the price has increased by $1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.01 million shares were traded. ANGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ANGI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.25 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 ’25 when Shanmugasundaram Kulesh sold 9,861 shares for $1.56 per share. The transaction valued at 15,383 led to the insider holds 414,716 shares of the business.

KULESH SHANMUGASUNDARAM bought 39,444 shares of ANGI for $63,899 on Mar 06 ’25. On Nov 15 ’24, another insider, Kip Jeffrey W, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $1.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 430,000 and bolstered with 917,331 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANGI now has a Market Capitalization of 769780608 and an Enterprise Value of 944360960. As of this moment, Angi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.867 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.715.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANGI is 1.77, which has changed by -0.35940957 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANGI has reached a high of $29.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.93%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ANGI traded 898.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 738830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.53M. Insiders hold about 19.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ANGI as of 1756425600 were 6184058 with a Short Ratio of 6.89, compared to 1753920000 on 5798217. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6184058 and a Short% of Float of 14.2.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Angi Inc (ANGI) is currently in progress, with 5.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.59 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.24 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $268.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $270.1M to a low estimate of $267.45M. As of the current estimate, Angi Inc’s year-ago sales were $296.72MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.37M. There is a high estimate of $256.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $244.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.06B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.