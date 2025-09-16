Financial Metrics Check: Angi Inc (ANGI)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Angi Inc’s stock clocked out at $17.36, up 1.28% from its previous closing price of $17.14. In other words, the price has increased by $1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.01 million shares were traded. ANGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ANGI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.25 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 ’25 when Shanmugasundaram Kulesh sold 9,861 shares for $1.56 per share. The transaction valued at 15,383 led to the insider holds 414,716 shares of the business.

KULESH SHANMUGASUNDARAM bought 39,444 shares of ANGI for $63,899 on Mar 06 ’25. On Nov 15 ’24, another insider, Kip Jeffrey W, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $1.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 430,000 and bolstered with 917,331 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANGI now has a Market Capitalization of 769780608 and an Enterprise Value of 944360960. As of this moment, Angi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.867 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.715.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANGI is 1.77, which has changed by -0.35940957 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANGI has reached a high of $29.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.93%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ANGI traded 898.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 738830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.53M. Insiders hold about 19.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ANGI as of 1756425600 were 6184058 with a Short Ratio of 6.89, compared to 1753920000 on 5798217. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6184058 and a Short% of Float of 14.2.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Angi Inc (ANGI) is currently in progress, with 5.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.59 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.24 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $268.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $270.1M to a low estimate of $267.45M. As of the current estimate, Angi Inc’s year-ago sales were $296.72MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.37M. There is a high estimate of $256.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $244.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.06B.