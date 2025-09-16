Financial Metrics Check: Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Leggett & Platt, Inc’s stock clocked out at $9.42, down -1.98% from its previous closing price of $9.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.66 million shares were traded. LEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LEG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 2.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on October 30, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $13 from $11 previously.

On April 11, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $39 to $34.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEG now has a Market Capitalization of 1300722944 and an Enterprise Value of 2862606080. As of this moment, Leggett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.675 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.571.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LEG is 0.75, which has changed by -0.26920092 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LEG has reached a high of $14.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.42%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LEG traded 2.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1926910 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.85M. Insiders hold about 2.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.32% stake in the company. Shares short for LEG as of 1756425600 were 8540861 with a Short Ratio of 3.81, compared to 1753920000 on 8651533. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8540861 and a Short% of Float of 8.430000399999999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.2, LEG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020920502. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.53.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 2.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $994M. As of the current estimate, Leggett & Platt, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.1BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $981.25M. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $959.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.38BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.18B and the low estimate is $3.92B.

