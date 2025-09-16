Financial Metrics Check: Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR’s stock clocked out at $7.54, down -0.92% from its previous closing price of $7.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. LOMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.739 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.4531.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LOMA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.24 and its Current Ratio is at 0.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On May 20, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Itau BBA Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on May 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when SERGIO DAMIAN FAIFMAN bought 9,646 shares for $13.27 per share.

SERGIO DAMIAN FAIFMAN bought 10,000 shares of LOMA for $135,000 on May 22 ’25. On May 20 ’25, another insider, Gradin Marcos Isabelino, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $13.40 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOMA now has a Market Capitalization of 912166592 and an Enterprise Value of 263392362496. As of this moment, Loma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.395 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.744.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LOMA is 0.96, which has changed by -0.09808612 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LOMA has reached a high of $14.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.33%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LOMA traded 497.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 925900 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.18M. Shares short for LOMA as of 1756425600 were 1183403 with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 1753920000 on 776005. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1183403 and a Short% of Float of 2.12.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $270B. It ranges from a high estimate of $270B to a low estimate of $270B. As of the current estimate, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR’s year-ago sales were $180.69BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $275.83B. There is a high estimate of $275.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $275.83B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $861.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $861.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $861.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $699.18BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $959.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05T and the low estimate is $884.36B.