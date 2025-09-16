Financial Metrics Check: Waystar Holding Corp (WAY)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

As of close of business last night, Waystar Holding Corp’s stock clocked out at $38.01, up 1.74% from its previous closing price of $37.36. In other words, the price has increased by $1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.98 million shares were traded. WAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.43 and its Current Ratio is at 3.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on September 05, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On June 30, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.

On June 25, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on June 25, 2025, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Schremser Christopher L. sold 8,623 shares for $40.49 per share. The transaction valued at 349,157 led to the insider holds 422,371 shares of the business.

Oreskovich Steven M sold 16,666 shares of WAY for $674,848 on Sep 10 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 354,512 shares after completing the transaction at $40.49 per share. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, CHRISTOPHER SCHREMSER, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 25,869 shares for $40.89 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAY now has a Market Capitalization of 6622824448 and an Enterprise Value of 7537754112. As of this moment, Waystar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.454 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.763.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WAY is 0.75, which has changed by 0.4109131 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WAY has reached a high of $48.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.51%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WAY traded 1.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3125860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 174.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.33M. Insiders hold about 31.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.06% stake in the company. Shares short for WAY as of 1756425600 were 5243496 with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 1753920000 on 4271070. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5243496 and a Short% of Float of 6.280000500000001.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.39. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $256.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $258.06M to a low estimate of $254.06M. As of the current estimate, Waystar Holding Corp’s year-ago sales were $240.11MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $256.63M. There is a high estimate of $258.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $254.49M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $943.55MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.12B.

