Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) Through Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Updated on:

Technology

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) was $4.57 for the day, up 0.44% from the previous closing price of $4.55. In other words, the price has increased by $0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.1 million shares were traded. ASTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.685 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASTL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 2.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTL now has a Market Capitalization of 479548384 and an Enterprise Value of 1045047488. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.456 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.65.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASTL is 1.61, which has changed by -0.5488647 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTL has reached a high of $12.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.90%.

Shares Statistics:

ASTL traded an average of 1.08M shares per day over the past three months and 1094090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.26M. Insiders hold about 10.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.77% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTL as of 1756425600 were 4218264 with a Short Ratio of 3.91, compared to 1753920000 on 3727564. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4218264 and a Short% of Float of 5.41.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$1.0.

EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.35 and -$2.0.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $538M. There is a high estimate of $538M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $538M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.18B and the low estimate is $2.79B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.