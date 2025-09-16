Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) was $4.57 for the day, up 0.44% from the previous closing price of $4.55. In other words, the price has increased by $0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.1 million shares were traded. ASTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.685 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASTL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 2.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTL now has a Market Capitalization of 479548384 and an Enterprise Value of 1045047488. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.456 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.65.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASTL is 1.61, which has changed by -0.5488647 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTL has reached a high of $12.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.90%.

Shares Statistics:

ASTL traded an average of 1.08M shares per day over the past three months and 1094090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.26M. Insiders hold about 10.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.77% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTL as of 1756425600 were 4218264 with a Short Ratio of 3.91, compared to 1753920000 on 3727564. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4218264 and a Short% of Float of 5.41.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$1.0.

EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.35 and -$2.0.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $538M. There is a high estimate of $538M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $538M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.18B and the low estimate is $2.79B.