Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Core & Main Inc (CNM) Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) was $49.76 for the day, up 2.24% from the previous closing price of $48.67. In other words, the price has increased by $2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.31 million shares were traded. CNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CNM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 377.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

On April 01, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

On September 23, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $52.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on September 23, 2024, with a $52 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when Witkowski Mark R sold 100,000 shares for $64.08 per share. The transaction valued at 6,408,210 led to the insider holds 35,847 shares of the business.

Bradbury Robyn L sold 5,000 shares of CNM for $322,550 on Jul 22 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 8,555 shares after completing the transaction at $64.51 per share. On Jul 18 ’25, another insider, Castellano James G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 43,994 shares for $61.98 each. As a result, the insider received 2,726,783 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNM now has a Market Capitalization of 9608655872 and an Enterprise Value of 12074671104. As of this moment, Core’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.04.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNM is 1.01, which has changed by 0.16479397 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNM has reached a high of $67.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.72%.

Shares Statistics:

CNM traded an average of 2.33M shares per day over the past three months and 5108270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 190.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.29M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CNM as of 1756425600 were 10404748 with a Short Ratio of 4.47, compared to 1753920000 on 12333769. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10404748 and a Short% of Float of 6.1100002.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Core & Main Inc (CNM) involves the perspectives of 9.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.93 and $2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.45. EPS for the following year is $2.7, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $3.39 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.1B to a low estimate of $2.02B. As of the current estimate, Core & Main Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.04BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.59B. There is a high estimate of $1.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.56B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.44BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.27B and the low estimate is $7.8B.