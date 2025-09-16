Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) was $5.36 for the day, down -3.07% from the previous closing price of $5.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.96 million shares were traded. SUPV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SUPV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

On December 12, 2024, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on August 08, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUPV now has a Market Capitalization of 523820448 and an Enterprise Value of 185541427200. As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.247.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SUPV is 1.63, which has changed by -0.34713763 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SUPV has reached a high of $19.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.23%.

Shares Statistics:

SUPV traded an average of 1.38M shares per day over the past three months and 2338070 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.98M. Shares short for SUPV as of 1756425600 were 2170652 with a Short Ratio of 1.58, compared to 1753920000 on 1714261. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2170652 and a Short% of Float of 3.9300002000000003.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.57 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUPV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21TBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36T and the low estimate is $1.09T.