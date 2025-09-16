Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) Through Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Updated on:

Technology

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) was $5.36 for the day, down -3.07% from the previous closing price of $5.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.96 million shares were traded. SUPV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SUPV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

On December 12, 2024, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on August 08, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUPV now has a Market Capitalization of 523820448 and an Enterprise Value of 185541427200. As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.247.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SUPV is 1.63, which has changed by -0.34713763 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SUPV has reached a high of $19.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.23%.

Shares Statistics:

SUPV traded an average of 1.38M shares per day over the past three months and 2338070 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.98M. Shares short for SUPV as of 1756425600 were 2170652 with a Short Ratio of 1.58, compared to 1753920000 on 1714261. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2170652 and a Short% of Float of 3.9300002000000003.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.57 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUPV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21TBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36T and the low estimate is $1.09T.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.