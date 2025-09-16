Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) was $13.62 for the day, down -2.78% from the previous closing price of $14.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. KALV stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.5.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KALV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.37 and its Current Ratio is at 5.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on January 31, 2025, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On January 07, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On December 18, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 18, 2024, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Palleiko Benjamin L sold 7,294 shares for $15.84 per share. The transaction valued at 115,537 led to the insider holds 395,189 shares of the business.

Sweeny Nicole sold 1,480 shares of KALV for $19,862 on Aug 25 ’25. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 32,291 shares after completing the transaction at $13.42 per share. On Aug 25 ’25, another insider, Yea Christopher, who serves as the CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER of the company, sold 1,954 shares for $13.42 each. As a result, the insider received 26,223 and left with 132,052 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KALV now has a Market Capitalization of 707831424 and an Enterprise Value of 635123968. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 475.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 445.388 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.147.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KALV is -0.13, which has changed by 0.28855252 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KALV has reached a high of $17.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.36%.

Shares Statistics:

KALV traded an average of 1.33M shares per day over the past three months and 1927640 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.87M. Insiders hold about 25.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.57% stake in the company. Shares short for KALV as of 1756425600 were 10561857 with a Short Ratio of 7.96, compared to 1753920000 on 10055796. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10561857 and a Short% of Float of 23.62.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) is the result of assessments by 7.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$4.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.38. EPS for the following year is -$1.58, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $3.86 and -$2.95.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.65M. There is a high estimate of $58.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $178.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $509.7M and the low estimate is $96.5M.