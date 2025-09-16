Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Sprout Social Inc (SPT) Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) was $14.04 for the day, up 2.86% from the previous closing price of $13.65. In other words, the price has increased by $2.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.19 million shares were traded. SPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

On November 19, 2024, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $28.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its Sector Weight to Underweight on August 22, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Howard Justyn Russell sold 20,000 shares for $14.94 per share. The transaction valued at 298,740 led to the insider holds 7,417 shares of the business.

Howard Justyn Russell sold 10,566 shares of SPT for $160,212 on Sep 03 ’25. The Executive Chair now owns 296,522 shares after completing the transaction at $15.16 per share. On Sep 03 ’25, another insider, Del Preto Joseph, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 5,144 shares for $15.17 each. As a result, the insider received 78,031 and left with 241,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPT now has a Market Capitalization of 825765376 and an Enterprise Value of 755137408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.753 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.228.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPT is 0.87, which has changed by -0.5102895 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPT has reached a high of $36.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.06%.

Shares Statistics:

SPT traded an average of 809.57K shares per day over the past three months and 1069910 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.77M. Insiders hold about 13.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.06% stake in the company. Shares short for SPT as of 1756425600 were 4210591 with a Short Ratio of 5.20, compared to 1753920000 on 4184701. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4210591 and a Short% of Float of 9.13.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 13.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Sprout Social Inc (SPT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $115.2M to a low estimate of $114.5M. As of the current estimate, Sprout Social Inc’s year-ago sales were $102.64MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.75M. There is a high estimate of $119.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $455.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $453.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $454.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $405.91MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $508.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $514.18M and the low estimate is $496.9M.