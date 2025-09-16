Financial Metrics Unveiled: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) closed at $18.4 in the last session, down -1.76% from day before closing price of $18.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.56 million shares were traded. ACI stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.775 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.395.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.18 and its Current Ratio is at 0.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.96.

On July 22, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $27.

On July 21, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $19.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on July 21, 2025, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when Gajial Omer sold 47,303 shares for $21.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,015,122 led to the insider holds 162,569 shares of the business.

Gajial Omer bought 47,303 shares of ACI for $1,015,262 on May 14 ’25. On Apr 29 ’25, another insider, Saenz Jennifer, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 30,813 shares for $21.89 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACI now has a Market Capitalization of 10485919744 and an Enterprise Value of 24449175552. As of this moment, Albertsons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.302 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.661.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACI is 0.51, which has changed by -0.007551253 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACI has reached a high of $23.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.90%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACI traded on average about 6.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5542570 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 563.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 402.39M. Insiders hold about 28.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.99% stake in the company. Shares short for ACI as of 1756425600 were 22804496 with a Short Ratio of 3.79, compared to 1753920000 on 18798025. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22804496 and a Short% of Float of 5.6999996.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $2.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.11. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $2.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $18.88B. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.09B to a low estimate of $18.78B. As of the current estimate, Albertsons Companies Inc’s year-ago sales were $18.55BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.2B. There is a high estimate of $19.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.09B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $84.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.39BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $84.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86B and the low estimate is $83.13B.