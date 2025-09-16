Financial Metrics Unveiled: Alight Inc (ALIT)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Alight Inc (NYSE: ALIT) closed at $3.59 in the last session, down -2.45% from day before closing price of $3.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.39 million shares were traded. ALIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6989 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALIT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.14 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

On December 06, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on December 06, 2023, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 06 ’25 when Lopes Robert A. Jr. bought 3,000 shares for $4.40 per share. The transaction valued at 13,200 led to the insider holds 63,951 shares of the business.

Lopes Robert A. Jr. bought 2,000 shares of ALIT for $8,799 on Aug 07 ’25. The Director now owns 65,951 shares after completing the transaction at $4.40 per share. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, SCHRIESHEIM ROBERT A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 216 shares for $5.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,136 and bolstered with 33,249 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALIT now has a Market Capitalization of 2022124800 and an Enterprise Value of 3817635840. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.652 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.208.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALIT is 1.05, which has changed by -0.50208044 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALIT has reached a high of $8.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.89%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALIT traded on average about 8.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7926880 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 528.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 465.70M. Insiders hold about 11.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.07% stake in the company. Shares short for ALIT as of 1756425600 were 31774204 with a Short Ratio of 3.96, compared to 1753920000 on 26000094. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31774204 and a Short% of Float of 6.0599998.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Alight Inc (ALIT) is currently attracting attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $547.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $577.71M to a low estimate of $535M. As of the current estimate, Alight Inc’s year-ago sales were $555MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $695.62M. There is a high estimate of $714.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $686.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.46B and the low estimate is $2.35B.