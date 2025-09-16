Financial Metrics Unveiled: Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) closed at $58.42 in the last session, down -2.42% from day before closing price of $59.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.71 million shares were traded. DAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.33 and its Current Ratio is at 0.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on July 14, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $66 from $55 previously.

On May 19, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $66.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 27 ’25 when HAUENSTEIN GLEN W sold 10,000 shares for $61.31 per share. The transaction valued at 613,070 led to the insider holds 217,347 shares of the business.

HAUENSTEIN GLEN W bought 10,000 shares of DAL for $613,067 on Aug 27 ’25. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, HUERTA MICHAEL P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $60.70 each. As a result, the insider received 151,762 and left with 33,245 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAL now has a Market Capitalization of 39092035584 and an Enterprise Value of 56941584384. As of this moment, Delta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.375.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DAL is 1.53, which has changed by 0.25149953 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DAL has reached a high of $69.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.45%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DAL traded on average about 9.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8214360 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 652.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 650.57M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.49% stake in the company. Shares short for DAL as of 1756425600 were 18650948 with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 1753920000 on 18643017. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18650948 and a Short% of Float of 3.2199999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DAL is 0.64, which was 0.638 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010656423. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.3.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) is currently in progress, with 17.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.5 and $5.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.75. EPS for the following year is $6.84, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $7.98 and $5.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.85B. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.29B to a low estimate of $14.89B. As of the current estimate, Delta Air Lines, Inc’s year-ago sales were $15.68BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.63B. There is a high estimate of $17.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.55B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.64BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.08B and the low estimate is $61.13B.