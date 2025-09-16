Financial Metrics Unveiled: Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Kiel Thompson

Updated on:

Companies

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) closed at $58.42 in the last session, down -2.42% from day before closing price of $59.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.71 million shares were traded. DAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.33 and its Current Ratio is at 0.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on July 14, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $66 from $55 previously.

On May 19, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $66.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 27 ’25 when HAUENSTEIN GLEN W sold 10,000 shares for $61.31 per share. The transaction valued at 613,070 led to the insider holds 217,347 shares of the business.

HAUENSTEIN GLEN W bought 10,000 shares of DAL for $613,067 on Aug 27 ’25. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, HUERTA MICHAEL P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $60.70 each. As a result, the insider received 151,762 and left with 33,245 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAL now has a Market Capitalization of 39092035584 and an Enterprise Value of 56941584384. As of this moment, Delta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.375.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DAL is 1.53, which has changed by 0.25149953 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DAL has reached a high of $69.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.45%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DAL traded on average about 9.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8214360 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 652.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 650.57M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.49% stake in the company. Shares short for DAL as of 1756425600 were 18650948 with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 1753920000 on 18643017. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18650948 and a Short% of Float of 3.2199999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DAL is 0.64, which was 0.638 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010656423. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.3.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) is currently in progress, with 17.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.5 and $5.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.75. EPS for the following year is $6.84, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $7.98 and $5.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.85B. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.29B to a low estimate of $14.89B. As of the current estimate, Delta Air Lines, Inc’s year-ago sales were $15.68BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.63B. There is a high estimate of $17.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.55B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.64BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.08B and the low estimate is $61.13B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.