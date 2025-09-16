Financial Metrics Unveiled: DXC Technology Co (DXC)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) closed at $13.91 in the last session, down -0.78% from day before closing price of $14.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.31 million shares were traded. DXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DXC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on March 19, 2024, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On January 24, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $24.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on January 17, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Voci Christopher Anthony sold 2,500 shares for $14.52 per share. The transaction valued at 36,288 led to the insider holds 91,105 shares of the business.

Voci Christopher Anthony bought 2,500 shares of DXC for $36,288 on Sep 11 ’25. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Gonzalez Anthony, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,300 shares for $13.78 each. As a result, the insider received 169,520 and left with 34,300 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXC now has a Market Capitalization of 2509558784 and an Enterprise Value of 5758871552. As of this moment, DXC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.929.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DXC is 1.14, which has changed by -0.35151517 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DXC has reached a high of $24.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.49%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DXC traded on average about 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1627660 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 179.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.53M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.43% stake in the company. Shares short for DXC as of 1756425600 were 8543225 with a Short Ratio of 4.66, compared to 1753920000 on 8676960. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8543225 and a Short% of Float of 6.5.

Dividends & Splits

. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.62. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DXC, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-03-24 with an ex-dividend date of 2020-03-24. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-06-01 when the company split stock in a 1156:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

DXC Technology Co (DXC) is currently under the scrutiny of 9.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.14, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $3.53 and $2.72.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.18B to a low estimate of $3.16B. As of the current estimate, DXC Technology Co’s year-ago sales were $3.24BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.2B. There is a high estimate of $3.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.17B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.87BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.52B and the low estimate is $12.29B.