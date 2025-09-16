Financial Metrics Unveiled: Femasys Inc (FEMY)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) closed at $0.37 in the last session, down -6.48% from day before closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.29 million shares were traded. FEMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.361.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FEMY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.41 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FEMY now has a Market Capitalization of 12772821 and an Enterprise Value of 16579635. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.786 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.881.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FEMY is -2.63, which has changed by -0.6633028 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FEMY has reached a high of $1.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -47.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -65.35%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FEMY traded on average about 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3335600 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.13M. Insiders hold about 25.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.92% stake in the company. Shares short for FEMY as of 1756425600 were 916081 with a Short Ratio of 0.86, compared to 1753920000 on 363165. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 916081 and a Short% of Float of 3.82.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 3.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Femasys Inc (FEMY).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8M to a low estimate of $900k. As of the current estimate, Femasys Inc’s year-ago sales were $554.91kFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.65M. There is a high estimate of $1.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FEMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.63MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.2M and the low estimate is $6.1M.