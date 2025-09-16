Financial Snapshot: Analyzing DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) was $13.01 for the day, down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $13.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.57 million shares were traded. DV stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.915.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.41 and its Current Ratio is at 4.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

On March 28, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $14.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 04, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when Dobrin Lucy Stamell sold 6,392 shares for $14.51 per share. The transaction valued at 92,748 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Providence VII U.S. Holdings L sold 36,145 shares of DV for $524,464 on Sep 09 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $14.51 per share. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, Providence Butternut Co-Invest, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 51,230 shares for $14.79 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DV now has a Market Capitalization of 2130439552 and an Enterprise Value of 2015646208. As of this moment, DoubleVerify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.822 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.08.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DV is 1.04, which has changed by -0.2418415 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DV has reached a high of $23.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.62%.

Shares Statistics:

DV traded an average of 2.44M shares per day over the past three months and 3666880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.72M. Insiders hold about 16.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.14% stake in the company. Shares short for DV as of 1756425600 were 9446559 with a Short Ratio of 3.88, compared to 1753920000 on 9604672. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9446559 and a Short% of Float of 9.91.

