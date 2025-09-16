Financial Snapshot: Analyzing N2OFF Inc (NITO)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Nora Barnes

Updated on:

Companies

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of N2OFF Inc (NASDAQ: NITO) was $0.2 for the day, down -2.44% from the previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. NITO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.215 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NITO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.72 and its Current Ratio is at 4.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NITO now has a Market Capitalization of 6798034 and an Enterprise Value of 3887036. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.079 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.634.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NITO is 1.74, which has changed by -0.32 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NITO has reached a high of $3.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.45%.

Shares Statistics:

NITO traded an average of 1.43M shares per day over the past three months and 1039580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.95M. Insiders hold about 40.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.34% stake in the company. Shares short for NITO as of 1756425600 were 679143 with a Short Ratio of 0.47, compared to 1753920000 on 986370. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 679143 and a Short% of Float of 2.19.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.