Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of N2OFF Inc (NASDAQ: NITO) was $0.2 for the day, down -2.44% from the previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. NITO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.215 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NITO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.72 and its Current Ratio is at 4.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NITO now has a Market Capitalization of 6798034 and an Enterprise Value of 3887036. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.079 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.634.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NITO is 1.74, which has changed by -0.32 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NITO has reached a high of $3.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.45%.

Shares Statistics:

NITO traded an average of 1.43M shares per day over the past three months and 1039580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.95M. Insiders hold about 40.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.34% stake in the company. Shares short for NITO as of 1756425600 were 679143 with a Short Ratio of 0.47, compared to 1753920000 on 986370. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 679143 and a Short% of Float of 2.19.